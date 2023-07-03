Zadina (lower body) was placed on waivers Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

The move indicates that Zadina, who sat out the final 11 games of the 2022-23 campaign due to a lower-body issue, is healthy again. He produced seven points and 51 shots on goal in 30 appearances with Detroit last season. Zadina still has another two years left on his contract, carrying a $1.825 million cap hit.