Zadina lit the lamp in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Hurricanes.

This scoring play by Zadina was terrific, as he jarred the puck away from a defender at center ice and assertively flung a wrist shot behind Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta. While there have been obvious growing pains for Zadina as the 22-year-old competes in the NHL, it appears that Detroit is committed to his development in the near term, as the team could've sent him packing at the trade deadline knowing it wouldn't be in the playoff race for the sixth straight year.