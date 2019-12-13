Zadina finished with a goal and two assists in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Jets. The goal and an assist came on the power play.

Zadina made an immediate impact in his return to the NHL following a short AHL stint. He displayed tremendous chemistry with Robby Fabbri, assisting on a pair of Fabbri goals before he returned the favor on Zadina's tally. Zadina's development is shaping up to be one of the silver linings for a last-place Detroit team, as the sixth overall selection from the 2018 draft has six points in his last five NHL games.