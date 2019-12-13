Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Immediate impact after recall
Zadina finished with a goal and two assists in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Jets. The goal and an assist came on the power play.
Zadina made an immediate impact in his return to the NHL following a short AHL stint. He displayed tremendous chemistry with Robby Fabbri, assisting on a pair of Fabbri goals before he returned the favor on Zadina's tally. Zadina's development is shaping up to be one of the silver linings for a last-place Detroit team, as the sixth overall selection from the 2018 draft has six points in his last five NHL games.
More News
-
Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Promoted from minors•
-
Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Sent back to minors•
-
Red Wings' Filip Zadina: No shot at top line for time being•
-
Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Back with big club•
-
Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Sent to AHL affiliate•
-
Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Assists in consecutive games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.