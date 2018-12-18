Zadina (groin/hamstring) will still head to World Juniors in spite of his recent injury, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

There have been nothing but positive reports on Zadina since he picked up the injury in Saturday's game with AHL Grand Rapids. His first order of business is drawing into Wednesday's home game against the Monsters, and then the prospect plans to head back to his home country to prepare for action with Team Czech Republic. The World Juniors will commence Dec. 26 and run through January.