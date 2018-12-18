Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Injury won't keep him out of Worlds
Zadina (groin/hamstring) will still head to World Juniors in spite of his recent injury, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
There have been nothing but positive reports on Zadina since he picked up the injury in Saturday's game with AHL Grand Rapids. His first order of business is drawing into Wednesday's home game against the Monsters, and then the prospect plans to head back to his home country to prepare for action with Team Czech Republic. The World Juniors will commence Dec. 26 and run through January.
More News
-
Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Back at practice for Grand Rapids•
-
Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Will be re-evaluated Monday•
-
Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Suffers undisclosed injury•
-
Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Will play in Worlds•
-
Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Late-season arrival in Detroit?•
-
Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Could join parent club in near future•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...