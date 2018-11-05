Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Late-season arrival in Detroit?
Zadina, the sixth overall pick in this year's draft, could be with the Red Wings later this season, per Ansar Khan of MLive.com.
Hockey fans may have been surprised that the Wings opted to call up Wade Megan rather than Zadina in the most recent transaction, but as suggested by Khan, this is a team that promotes only the players that have done exceptionally well with AHL Grand Rapids. Zadina has four goals and three assists over 11 games with the Griffins, but his minus-6 rating leaves a lot to be desired. The top prospect needs to build up his confidence and sustain success in the minors before he'll have a chance to climb up on the big stage.
