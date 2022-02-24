Zadina scored a goal on three shots, added two hits and served two PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Zadina got the Red Wings on the board at 11:35 of the second period, but they weren't able to catch up. In his last nine games, Zadina's picked up three goals and two assists. He's started to see more time on the top line, though his ice time remains more in line with that of a third-liner. The 22-year-old winger is at 16 points, 103 shots on net, 35 hits and a minus-21 rating through 50 contests. He produced 19 points in 49 outings last season.