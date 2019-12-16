Zadina scored a goal and had three shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Zadina got the Red Wings on the board midway through the second period, picking up his second goal in the last three games. The 20-year-old is in the midst of a productive stretch since the end of November, finding the scoresheet in five of seven games (two goals, five assists) during that time. Zadina, a 2018 first-rounder, appears to be settling in as an NHL regular.