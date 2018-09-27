Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Likely bound for AHL to start season
Zadina will need to show significant progress in the next few days to avoid starting the season with AHL Grand Rapids, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.
This summation from Kulfan is based on comments that Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill made Wednesday morning. Zadina boasts a terrific shot, and it probably won't be long before he secures a top-six role with power-play opportunities at the top level, but this latest report suggests that he still needs time to learn the nuances of the pro game. The 2018 sixth overall pick has two points working against a minus-3 rating over four preseason contests.
