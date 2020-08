Zadina (ankle) will join Czech club HC Ocelari Trinec on loan for the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

Considering Zadina hasn't played in a competitive game since Feb. 1 versus the Rangers, it makes sense the team would want to get him onto the ice ahead of the upcoming NHL season. The winger should see more consistent ice time with the Red Wings this season and should be capable of topping his 2019-20 numbers in terms of games played (28) and points (15).