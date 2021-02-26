Zadina notched an assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Predators.
Zadina set up Luke Glendening to open the scoring at 4:55 of the first period. The assist snapped a seven-game point drought for Zadina, who now has three points in 11 appearances in February. Despite a top-six role, the first-round pick from 2018 has only five points and 26 shots on net in 15 outings.
