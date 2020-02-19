Zadina (foot) will sit out another 2-to-3 weeks, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Zadina was pegged with the same timeline over two weeks ago, but he hasn't made enough progress in recovery. In turn, the 20-year-old forward's recovery has been reset, and he'll aim to get back into the lineup in early March. The trade deadline will be over by then, and Zadina will have a better chance to stick with the big club if Andreas Athanasiou is moved before then.