Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Needs few more weeks
Zadina (foot) will sit out another 2-3 weeks, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Zadina was pegged with the same timeline over two weeks ago, but he hasn't made enough progress in recovery. In turn, the 20-year-old forward's recovery has been reset, and he'll aim to get back into the lineup in early March. The trade deadline will be over by then, and Zadina will have a better chance to stick with the big club if Andreas Athanasiou is moved before then.
More News
-
Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Slated for 2-to-3 week absence•
-
Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Back with big club•
-
Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Reassigned to minors•
-
Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Scores both goals in loss•
-
Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Slings assist•
-
Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Supplies only offense in OT loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.