Red Wings' Filip Zadina: No shot at top line for time being
Zadina won't see top-line duty against the Penguins on Saturday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Detroit's prized prospect reportedly practice on the third line Friday, with the more experienced trio of Dylan Larkin, Tyler Bertuzzi and Robby Fabbri comprising the top line ahead of what promises to be a grueling matchup against the Penguins. Draft sixth overall in 2018, it appears that Zadina will truly have to earn his keep despite the lofty profile and the Wings being the bottom dwellers of the entire league.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.