Zadina won't see top-line duty against the Penguins on Saturday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Detroit's prized prospect reportedly practice on the third line Friday, with the more experienced trio of Dylan Larkin, Tyler Bertuzzi and Robby Fabbri comprising the top line ahead of what promises to be a grueling matchup against the Penguins. Draft sixth overall in 2018, it appears that Zadina will truly have to earn his keep despite the lofty profile and the Wings being the bottom dwellers of the entire league.