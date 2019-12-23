Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Picking up scoring pace
Zadina scored a goal on four shots and was minus-2 in Sunday's 5-2 loss to Arizona.
Zadina spoiled Antti Raanta's shutout bid midway through the third period with his third goal of the season. All three of those goals have come in his last six games, a sign that the 20-year-old is figuring things out as an NHLer. He has eight points in 13 games.
