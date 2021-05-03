Zadina scored a goal on four shots Sunday in a 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay.

Zadina got the Red Wings on the board with 6:23 left in the second period, hammering a one-timer to finish off a 4-on-2 rush and make it a 2-1 game. He had entered the night stuck in a nine-game goal drought and had collected just two assists over that stretch. The 21-year-old Zadina has six goals and 19 points in 47 games in his first full NHL season.