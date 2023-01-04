Coach Derek Lalonde is hopeful Zadina (leg) will be ready to return during the Red Wings' upcoming Western road trip, which begins Jan. 16 versus the Avalanche, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Zadina has been sidelined with a leg injury since early November. Once healthy, look for the 23-year-old winger, who's gone scoreless through nine games this season, to slot into a middle-six role.