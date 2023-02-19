Zadina logged an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

Zadina helped out on a Pius Suter tally in the first period. This was Zadina's second assist in as many games, and his third point in six contests since he rejoined the Red Wings following a broken leg. The 23-year-old winger has just those three points through 15 outings overall, and he's added 18 shots on net, 14 hits and a minus-1 rating while primarily playing in a bottom-six role.