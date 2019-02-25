Zadina made his NHL debut Sunday, having recorded a minus-1 rating with a single shot and blocked shot over 10:38 of ice time in a 5-3 loss to the Sharks.

The immediate results weren't there for Detroit's 2018 sixth overall pick, but Thomas Vanek (undisclosed) -- who was expected to accompany him on the third line -- ended up as a late scratch, and Zadina finished with a level of minutes typically reserved for a fourth-line forward. Nonetheless, the prospect is determined to improve at hockey's highest level. "I had one chance at the end of the game," Zadina said. "Hopefully, I get a chance to play the next game and it will be better. I have to be better."