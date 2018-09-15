Zadina (wrist) will play in Sunday's intrasquad scrimmage, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

Zadina sustained a minor wrist injury at the NHL Prospect Tournament against Columbus on Tuesday, but the prospect merely chalked it up to a sore muscle. The Czech winger is expected to play on a line with crafty contributor Andreas Athanasiou and Thomas Vanek, who enjoyed plenty of success with the Red Wings in 2016-17, prior to brief stints with the Blue Jackets and Canucks, respectively. It's only a scrimmage for these players, but if Zadina sticks with that group, there could be some real offensive potential for the 2018 sixth overall pick.