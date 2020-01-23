Play

Zadina was sent down to AHL Grand Rapids on Thursday.

While the Red Wings won't be back in action until Jan. 31 against the Rangers, Zadina will get the opportunity to play in two games with the Griffins versus AHL San Diego on Friday and Saturday. Once Detroit resumes practicing coming out of the All-Star break and bye week, Zadina should find himself back on the 23-man roster.

