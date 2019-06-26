Zadina (hamstring) was kept off the ice again Tuesday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

This report notes that Zadina -- whom the Wings drafted with the sixth overall pick in the 2018 draft -- could be kept off his skates for an entire week. Still, this doesn't seem like a major concern given that the offseason is fresh and the heavy-shooting prospect has plenty of time to heal.

