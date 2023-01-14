Zadina is expected to miss 7-to-10 more days as he continues to recover from a broken leg, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Zadina, who's on injured reserve, reportedly has been practicing without contact, but his current return timeline suggests that he'll miss at least the next four games. The Wings recently welcomed back Robby Fabbri from a knee injury, and the cast of regulars at forward are fully healthy except for Zadina, who is minus-3 without any points in nine games this campaign.