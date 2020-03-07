Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Returns to practice
Zadina practiced with the team for the first time since suffering a broken ankle Saturday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
There's still no timetable for Zadina's return, but his presence at practice Saturday suggests he should be ready to rejoin the lineup sooner rather than later. The 20-year-old rookie has notched eight goals and 15 points while averaging 15:10 of ice time in 28 games this campaign.
More News
-
Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Starts skating again•
-
Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Needs few more weeks•
-
Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Slated for 2-to-3 week absence•
-
Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Back with big club•
-
Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Reassigned to minors•
-
Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Scores both goals in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.