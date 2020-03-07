Zadina practiced with the team for the first time since suffering a broken ankle Saturday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

There's still no timetable for Zadina's return, but his presence at practice Saturday suggests he should be ready to rejoin the lineup sooner rather than later. The 20-year-old rookie has notched eight goals and 15 points while averaging 15:10 of ice time in 28 games this campaign.