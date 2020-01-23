Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Scores both goals in loss
Zadina netted two goals on seven shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.
Zadina's second goal of the game came on the power play. The 20-year-old is up to eight tallies and seven assists in 26 games. He's produced seven points with a man advantage. Zadina is looking more and more like he belongs in the NHL with five goals and a helper in his last nine outings.
