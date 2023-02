Zadina scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Flames.

Zadina's first goal of the season was a big one, giving Detroit a 2-1 lead in the third period. It was Zadina's first game with the Red Wings in over three months after he suffered a broken leg on Nov. 5. The 23-year-old winger posted 10 goals and 14 assists in 74 games last season. While Zadina does offer some long-term upside, he'll likely be limited this season in a fourth-line role.