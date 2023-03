Zadina scored a goal on three shots, fueling the Red Wings to a 3-2 shootout win over the Blues on Tuesday.

Zadina knotted the game at 2-2 on a shot from the slot that beat Joel Hofer. This goal snaps an eight-game pointless streak for the winger and is his first goal in 13 games. On the season, Zadina has three goals and six points in 29 games.