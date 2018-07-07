Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Secures three-year, entry level deal

Zadina signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Red Wings on Saturday.

Zadina surprisingly fell to the Red Wings with the sixth overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. According to The Detroit News, lawyers are trying to determine whether the forward prospect is classified as a junior player under CHL rules or a European player under a separate agreement. If it's the latter, he could start the 2018-19 season with AHL Grand Rapids, but only in the seemingly improbable event that the Wings feel he's not ready to play in the NHL from the get-go.