Zadina recorded two assists in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Lightning.
Zadina had secondary helpers on goals by Troy Stecher and Luke Glendening in the contest. The 21-year-old Zadina has 11 points, 41 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 21 appearances this year. He's collected two goals and three assists in his last three contests -- the Czech winger may be heating up enough to earn attention from fantasy managers.
