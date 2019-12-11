Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Sent back to minors
Zadina was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Wednesday.
The move comes as a bit of a surprise considering Zadina notched helpers in three of his last four outings. The winger is still searching for his first NHL goal of the year, but has racked up seven in 20 games with the Griffins. The 20-year-old's demotion could be a sign that Andreas Athanasiou (undisclosed) will be ready to play in Thursday's clash with Winnipeg.
