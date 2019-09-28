Zadina was among Detroit's latest group of players demoted to the AHL, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The Red Wings have trimmed their roster down to 28, so they still have five cuts to make, which means Zadina wasn't even on the borderline of making the roster. The sixth overall selection from the 2018 draft recorded three points in nine NHL games last season, and a hot start with AHL Grand Rapids could earn him a call-up to the rebuilding NHL club.