Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Sent to AHL affiliate
The Red Wings assigned Zadina to AHL Grand Rapids on Tuesday.
This move was likely just made to give Zadina an opportunity to play while Detroit is off, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him recalled ahead of the big club's next game Saturday against Pittsburgh. The 20-year-old rookie has notched two helpers in five games with the Red Wings this campaign.
