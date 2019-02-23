Zadina will be promoted from AHL Grand Rapids for Sunday's game against the Sharks.

Detroit's sixth overall pick from the 2018 draft failed to earn an NHL roster spot out of training camp, as his defense remains a work in progress. The slick-shooting prospect did post 15 goals and just as many helpers over 44 games for the AHL's Griffins leading up to his promotion, but he also recorded a minus-10 rating as additional proof that he needs to mature in the defensive zone. Still, the 19-year-old is worth a speculative add in deep fantasy leagues given his high draft profile and undeniable offensive talent.