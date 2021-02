Zadina (COVID-19 protocols) will be activated off non-roster injured reserve and rejoin the lineup for Friday's game against Tampa Bay, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

Zadina has missed Detroit's last seven games due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, but he'll return to a top-six role and a spot on one of the Red Wings' power-play units against the Lightning. The 20-year-old winger has picked up two helpers through four games this campaign.