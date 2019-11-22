Zadina (undisclosed) was back to work in Wednesday's 4-3 win over AHL San Antonio. The Red Wings prospect picked up an assist on the game's first goal.

Wings brass refused to divulge details behind Zadina's injury -- one that prevented him from playing against the IceHogs on Saturday -- but maybe it's because the issue was such a minor one. After a slow start with the Griffins, Zadina is brimming with confidence, as he's averaged a point per game over his last 11 appearances.