The Red Wings sent Zadina back to AHL Grand Rapids on Friday.

Zadina saw his first taste of NHL action in his nine-game stint with the club and was thrown right into a prominent role both among the forward lines and on the power play. It paid dividends initially, with Zadina notching three points in his first six games, but he went pointless in his last three efforts and owns a minus-5 rating over that span. The 19-year-old winger will return to the AHL for some additional seasoning.