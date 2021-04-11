Zadina earned an assist Saturday in a 5-4 shootout win over the Hurricanes.

Zadina raced through the slot and his backhanded shot was blocked by former Red Wing Petr Mrazek, but captain Dylan Larkin ended up scoring when he crashed the net and collected the rebound on the opposite wing. With four goals and 11 assists through 36 games, Zadina has officially tied his career best in points, although it took him eight more games to reach that mark this campaign. Sporadic production likely has left the phenom off a wide number of redraft rosters in 2021.