Zadina (COVID-19 protocols) isn't expected to play in Sunday's game against Chicago, NHL.com reports.

Zadina was added to the league's protocol list ahead of Friday's game against the Blackhawks, and he's set to miss his second straight game. The 21-year-old still doesn't have a timeline for a return, but he won't be able to practice or travel with the team until he's cleared. With Darren Helm (undisclosed) questionable, recent call-ups Taro Hirose and Givani Smith could earn a spot in the lineup Sunday.