Zadina (illness) signed a three-year, $5.475 million contract extension with the Red Wings on Friday.

Zadina drew into 74 games with Detroit last season, picking up 10 goals, 24 points, 154 shots and an unsightly minus-24 rating while averaging 14:11 of ice time per contest. The 22-year-old winger should pot double-digit goals while threating the 30-point mark on what should be an improved Red Wings team in 2022-23.