Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Sinks Habs in latter stages
Zadina scored a goal on four shots in a 4-3 win over Montreal on Tuesday.
He may only have five goals on the year, but Zadina has lit the lamp in back-to-back contests and just picked up his first game-winning goal of the campaign. He'll be going for three straight Friday in Ottawa, a team Zadina has yet to face in his young NHL career.
