Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Slated for 2-to-3 week absence
Zadina is battling a lower-body injury and will miss 2-to-3 weeks, per coach Jeff Blashill.
This injury comes out of nowhere for Zadina, who topped 20 minutes of ice time in Saturday's loss to the Rangers. It's the latest setback in what has been a disastrous season for the Red Wings, as the sixth overall pick from the 2018 draft will miss valuable development time. With Andreas Athanasiou slated to return from a lower-body injury Monday, the team may not need to call up a replacement from the AHL ranks, though Detroit may opt to do so anyway for insurance purposes.
More News
-
Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Back with big club•
-
Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Reassigned to minors•
-
Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Scores both goals in loss•
-
Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Slings assist•
-
Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Supplies only offense in OT loss•
-
Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Sinks Habs in latter stages•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.