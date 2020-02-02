Zadina is battling a lower-body injury and will miss 2-to-3 weeks, per coach Jeff Blashill.

This injury comes out of nowhere for Zadina, who topped 20 minutes of ice time in Saturday's loss to the Rangers. It's the latest setback in what has been a disastrous season for the Red Wings, as the sixth overall pick from the 2018 draft will miss valuable development time. With Andreas Athanasiou slated to return from a lower-body injury Monday, the team may not need to call up a replacement from the AHL ranks, though Detroit may opt to do so anyway for insurance purposes.