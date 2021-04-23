Zadina notched two assists and went plus-4 in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Stars.
Zadina had a hand in two of Jakub Vrana's four goals in the contest. The 21-year-old Zadina has produced five tallies, 13 assists, 88 shots on net and a minus-2 rating in 42 contests this year. The two-assist effort Thursday snapped Zadina's four-game point drought. He's seen mostly top-six minutes since Anthony Mantha was traded to the Capitals at the trade deadline.
