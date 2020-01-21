Zadina picked up an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Zadina has three goals and an assist in his last eight outings. He's seen top-six minutes during his run with the big club this season, racking up 13 points, 49 shots and a minus-12 rating in 25 games. The sixth overall pick from 2018 probably isn't fantasy relevant on a widespread basis yet, but owners in dynasty formats will want to keep the 20-year-old stashed.