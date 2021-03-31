Zadina scored a power-play goal on four shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Florida.

Zadina wired a shot past Calvin Pickard from the right circle to get the Red Wings on the board 7:29 into the second period. That was the extent of the offense for Detroit, which has topped two goals in a game just twice in the last six contests. It was Zadina's first goal since March 14, snapping his 10-game drought. The 21-year-old has 14 points in 30 games this season.