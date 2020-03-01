Zadina (leg) skated on his own before Sunday's practice, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Zadina hasn't played since Feb. 1 and appeared to have a setback in his recovery a couple weeks ago, and head coach Jeff Blashill doesn't have a clear timeline for the 20-year-old's return. It's a positive sign that he's back on the ice, though, and his next step will be to participate in practice.