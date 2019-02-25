Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Subjected to paper move
Zadina, along with fellow prospects Evgeny Svechnikov (knee) and Filip Hronek, were assigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Monday in order to make them eligible for the playoffs, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
This is a procedural move for at least Zadina and Hronek, as both are expected to see playing time down the stretch for the rebuilding Red Wings. Zadina made his NHL debut versus the Sharks on Sunday, but he only mustered one shot over 10:38 of ice time in a 5-3 loss.
