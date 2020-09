Zadina is expected to be sidelined 2-3 weeks due to a finger injury suffered while playing in the Czech league, MLive.com reports.

Zadina missed the final 18 games of the NHL regular season with an ankle injury and now appears to sustained another injury while playing overseas. The NHL campaign is unlikely to start until December at the easiest, which should give the winger plenty of time to get back to 100 percent for the Red Wings recall him for training camp.