Zadina (undisclosed) will not play in AHL Grand Rapids' next game, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

Zadina appears to have suffered an injury, but details as to the particulars are still sparse at the moment beyond his early rule-out for the team's next contest. The sixth overall selection in the 2018 draft is a candidate to join the big club in Detroit at some point this season, but the Red Wings don't want to rush him and will allow Zadina to represent the Czech Republic at the IIHF World Junior Championship.