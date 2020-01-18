Zadina scored a power-play goal in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Penguins.

The 20-year-old winger fired home his sixth goal of the season early in the second period to give the Wings a 1-0 lead, and Jimmy Howard very nearly made it stand up as the winner before the game slipped away in the third. Zadina has three tallies in the last six games, but they're his only points during that stretch, and on the season the sixth overall pick in the 2018 draft has 12 points in 23 NHL contests.