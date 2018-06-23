Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Surprise slip to six at draft
Zadina was drafted sixth overall by the Red Wings at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.
Zadina is another top-line winger who might have been considered for the top pick overall if Rasmus Dahlen wasn't in the draft. And he might have even been considered top pick in a few of the recent Entry Drafts. He's that good. Zadina is electric with the puck - he dominates in possession and he snipes at top speed. His edge control is elite and he's slippery in the offensive zone. Zadina gives defenders fits. He delivered 44 goals and 82 points in 57 games in the QMJHL with a work ethic that's off the charts. Zadina is a sweet pick-up for the Wings and could slot into their lineup as early as October. If Nico Hischier could do it, why can't Zadina? He could be the next Nikita Kucherov.
