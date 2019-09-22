Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Trying to do too much
Zadina is putting too much pressure on himself to perform this preseason, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
The big bosses in Detroit have noticed that Zadina is pressing too much, which helps explain why he's hasn't scored in four games dating back to the Prospects Tournament. "I think sometimes Filip wants to score so bad that he's trying to do it all himself," Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said. "We'll just keep working on trying to get better opportunities to have a give-and-go, give it, dart to areas and get it back." Despite going sixth overall in the 2018 draft, Zadina could be ticketed for AHL Grand Rapids to start the season if he doesn't make the necessary adjustments.
